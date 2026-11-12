Manchester United sack Michael Carrick 10 days before Liverpool showdown

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick as head coach 10 days before their next fixture, which is against Liverpool at Anfield.

As was widely expected, the 45-year-old has paid the price for the Red Devils’ atrocious start to the season, with the Old Trafford outfit winning just one of their first 10 Premier League games and sitting in the relegation zone during the November international break.

Fabrizio Romano reported the news via X on Thursday morning, with other media outlets then confirming it before an official announcement from the club was communicated.

Man United set to hire Pochettino after sacking Carrick

As per Sky Sports, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be named as Carrick’s successor, with Man United having an agreement in place with the Argentine – currently in charge of the USA men’s national team – to take over after their CONCACAF Nations League in the coming week.

Should that impending appointment be completed in the anticipated timeframe, the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss would be in place in time for the Red Devils’ visit to Anfield on Sunday 22 November.

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Will United be buoyed by ‘new manager bounce’?

Although the practice of ‘new manager bounce’ isn’t exactly a scientific formula, a myriad of case studies – a few of which involve Man United – may have injected trepidation into Liverpool fans ahead of the grudge match in L4 on Sunday week.

Carrick himself took over a Red Devils team in turmoil last January and, in his first two games, oversaw wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, who ultimately finished second and first in the Premier League.

Eight years ago, after Jose Mourinho got the sack at Old Trafford following a comprehensive defeat at Anfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer triggered an immediate upturn in form which saw them pick up 25 points from a possible 27 in the top flight.

Managerial changes aside, Man United have an annoying habit of pulling out a result against Liverpool when it’s least expected. In January 2025, they were 14th in the table when they faced the table-topping Reds on Merseyside and came away with a 2-2 draw.

Iraola has already tasted defeat twice at Anfield this season (against Man City and Arsenal). Another on Sunday week would rankle the most of all, especially when our arch-rivals have been so abysmal over the past three months but conveniently trigger a change just in time for their visit to L4.