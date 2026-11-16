‘They had different ideas’ – Rafa Benitez opens up about ‘difficult’ Hicks and Gillett era at LFC

(Photos by Christopher Furlong and Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Rafael Benitez has opened up about the ‘difficult’ time that he had at Liverpool during the damaging ownership era of Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

The American businessmen bought the Merseyside club in 2007 amid grandiose promises about a new stadium in Stanley Park (‘a spade in the ground within 60 days’, and all that), but they quickly became hugely unpopular figures among the fan base.

As the duo ultimately fell out with one another amid a period of civil war at the club, debts mounted to the extent that LFC was on the brink of administration in 2010 before they were ousted by a takeover from New England Sports Ventures (now Fenway Sports Group).

Benitez reflects on ‘difficult’ Hicks and Gillett era

In an interview with The Athletic, Benitez was asked if he ever thought back to what could’ve been for Liverpool had it not been for the damaging ownership of Hicks and Gillett, throughout which time the Spaniard kept the club challenging for major silverware.

The former Reds boss reflected: “Yes, 100%. When Hicks and Gillett came, they changed the approach. All the things you did for the benefit of the club, they had different ideas. I realised, and the fans realised later, that something was wrong. They didn’t have experience of football.

“I remember speaking to Gillett once in London after we played Tottenham. He said: ‘We will give you money and then next season you’ll get us into the play-offs.’ I had to tell him there were no play-offs.

“They thought maybe: ‘Rafa is a threat.’ That period was difficult, but all I ever wanted was the best for the club.”

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Benitez was left with an impossible task at the time

Benitez’s final season at Liverpool in 2009/10 was a major disappointment, with the Reds expected to challenge for the title but slumping to a seventh-place finish, and there was a prevailing sentiment that the time was right for a change in the dugout.

However, as the extent of the damage done by Hicks and Gillett became clear in subsequent months and years, the latter part of the Spaniard’s managerial reign has come to be viewed in a much kinder light.

He was left with an impossible job of trying to achieve success on the pitch while all sorts of strife was going on in the background, slowly eating away at the club until John Henry rode to the rescue in October 2010.

Benitez’s time at Liverpool may have ended on a low ebb, but he remains a greatly appreciated figure among the fans for delivering Champions League glory in Istanbul and getting the Reds back to being a competitive force domestically and on the continent, even if the Premier League eluded him.

Had it not been for the incompetence of those at ownership level, who knows just how much more the Spaniard could’ve achieved at Anfield in the late 2000s and possibly into the 2010s?