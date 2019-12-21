(Video) Robbo tells Mane ‘I’ll get him, don’t worry’ after Flamengo’s dirty tactics

We love Andy Robertson…

The feisty Scot was exceptional in Liverpool’s first-half tonight v Flamengo, getting plenty of the ball and getting stuck into the Brazilians.

At the end of the first 45 minutes, Rafinho got Sadio Mane booked – after pulling our no.10 down and inciting him into a reaction.

Mane was fuming, but Robbo calmed him down, telling the Senegalese, ‘I’ll get him, don’t worry!’

This team are so closely knit – and it’s a big reason for our success.