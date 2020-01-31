Salah at the Olympics not ‘too cool,’ says Klopp, who says he’ll try to convince Mo

Jurgen Klopp told the media today that he has plans to speak with Mo Salah about the fact Egypt want to call him up to the Olympics this summer.

If that happened, our no.11 would miss the entirety of pre-season and could actually be playing the Final on the opening day of the Premier League season…

Considering he’s also set to miss a chunk of the campaign at the African Cup of Nations, it’s pretty frustrating news for Liverpool.

Klopp though says it’s not confirmed and that he’ll speak with Salah about the situation.

“No decision made yet. What I have to say to him I will say it to Mo, so that is all. Neither side has made a decision. I wish we could have whole squad together for pre-season but that is not possible for different reasons,” the boss said, cited in the Echo.

“Olympics is a wonderful thing but it would not be too cool. No decision made yet.