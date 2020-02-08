(Video) Robbie Fowler says there is “no chance” LFC won’t win the Premier League

Liverpool legend and Brisbane Roar manager Robbie Fowler believes that there is no chance the Reds can’t not win the Premier League this season.

Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the table, and don’t look like slowing down any time soon. We can win it in our next six games, should we win them all.

Let’s be honest, we’re at the stage of when not if now – and Fowler is bang on in what he says, even if some of us are still too scared to admit it.

Take a watch of the video below (via Fox Sports):