Klopp makes crafty request of New Training Ground Designers – The Athletic

James Pearce has penned a lengthy piece about Liverpool’s new training ground, currently under construction at Kirkby.

According to the journalist, Jurgen Klopp’s touch is all over the new designs, and the Liverpool manager has been heavily involved in discussions with the company in charge of the rebuild.

Pearce claims that although the Academy and first-team sections are merging, there will be no access to certain areas for the kids – which will hopefully increase their motivation to become involved with the seniors – especially as they’ll be able to see them training!

“It has been designed, at Klopp’s request, so the youngsters in the development squad don’t automatically have access to the designated first-team areas. The manager wants them to have to earn the right to be allowed into that side of the building. That is the next step they have to take through hard graft,” Pearce writes in the Athletic.

This season, perhaps more than any other, has been a brilliant one for Academy Liverpool players and their minutes in the first-team.

Curtis Jones has enjoyed a breakthrough year, as have Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams – three players who now have a genuine chance of making the big time.

We also have high hopes for Ki-Jana Hoever and Rhian Brewster, the latter of which is on loan at Swansea for whom he’s already scoring goals in the Championship.