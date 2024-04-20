(Video) ‘Not a lot’: Klopp bemoans main reason Liverpool are not currently excelling

Liverpool fans have had a tough few weeks and after elimination from two competitions, we need things to fall in our favour if we can see Jurgen Klopp lift the Premier League trophy.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the boss discussed our recent form: “It has been a week we don’t need, to be honest but when you’ve got it – you have to take it and then use it, that’s what we’ll try obviously.

“Yeah, a week full of chances and not a lot of goals.”

Let’s hope that we can end this long search for some goal scoring rhythm with our last four matches only seeing finishes from the penalty spot or corners.

No better place to start than Craven Cottage though and we can only attempt to win our six remaining games now and see where it leaves us at the end of May.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

