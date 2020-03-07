(Photo) Harry Wilson spotted wearing LFC jacket at Anfield as Reds host Bournemouth

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, now on loan at Bournemouth, obviously had to sit out the game this weekend, but he still managed to get us talking.

The Welsh international was spotted in the stands wearing a LFC jacket that the current staff typically wear.

He is with the Cherries on a temporary basis, and has a lot of friends at Anfield, but I wonder how his current club will feel about this.

After all, Wilson is a Liverpool player – and I bet being back at the home of the Reds was nice for him!

Take a look at the photo below (via BT Sport):

Harry Wilson in an LFC coat from LiverpoolFC

