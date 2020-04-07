Liverpool to loan out striker if Timo Werner joins – report

German international Timo Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield for moths now – and there appears to be another twist in the tail.

Liverpool were handed a boost in their pursuit of the Leipzig forward, with The Athletic claiming that Chelsea are now looking at other targets.

And this will reportedly have an impact on the career of young Rhian Brewster, should the move actually come off amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football Insider report that the on-loan Swansea striker will be loaned out again next season, if Werner rocks up at Anfield before 2020/21 rolls around.

The move – which looked almost certain before football in Europe was suspended – is now reportedly on the ropes, with the Reds now unlikely to make their move on time.

ESPN report that it’s unlikely any club will be agreeing transfers in these uncertain times.

Werner has an affordable release clause, but it needs to be activated at some point in this month – and April is looking like it will be at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in England – anyway.

This means it’s likely Brewster will be sticking around this summer, and may enjoy an advanced role in the squad next season.