‘Liverpool have always had problems’ – Timo Werner hints how Chelsea will try to hurt Klopp’s men in FA Cup final

Timo Werner has warned Liverpool that Chelsea may look to exploit their high line in a bid to secure the FA Cup trophy.

The Reds are set to meet the Blues in the final of a domestic competition for the second time this season after vanquishing Thomas Tuchel’s men via penalties in the Carabao Cup final.

“I think the FA Cup Final is a bit similar to the Champions League Final last year. I think there we were also a bit the underdogs, but it fits us very well, I think. With the structure we have,” the German told the Mirror.

“Liverpool have always had problems against us. In the last two years that I’ve been here we always had good games against Liverpool.

“We never lost in 90 minutes, so I think we also won some games. It makes it a lot of fun to play against Liverpool.

“They defend very deep, because they are also very brave, they also defend very high, so maybe that fits my style of football a bit better. It is fun.”

Both outfits could be missing as many as five players collectively for their second trip to Wembley, with a hamstring strain ruling out key man Fabinho.

With both midfields potentially set to take a massive hit, it will be interesting to see whether either manager compromises on their respective styles in an attempt to gain the upper hand.

How will Jurgen Klopp address the absence of Fabinho?

That having been said, we’ve more than enough faith in the abilities of Jordan Henderson, should Klopp opt to start our skipper in the No.6 role, with the No.14 having looked increasingly more comfortable in a deep-lying role this campaign.

Whilst a high line does carry some risks however – as many a pundit has been keen to point out despite our expert deployment of the offside trap – Werner should himself be warned that we’ve plenty of experience operating it and to a high standard with the help of our Dutch colossus, Virgil van Dijk.

As such, it may very well all come down to how capably our captain handles the responsibility of sweeping ahead of our backline – a potential chink in the armour Tuchel’s men will no doubt look to take advantage of.

