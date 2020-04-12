(Video) Sturridge explains origin of his iconic dancing celebration & drops how-to guide

As he waits on the sidelines like the rest of us, Daniel Sturridge has decided to use his time wisely and set up a YouTube channel.

The charismatic former Liverpool star is built for viral video content, and has decided one of his first should be an explanation behind his iconic dancing celebration.

For as long as we can recall, Sturridge has always dropped his eye-catching dance moves after every goal he scores – and now we finally know where it comes from!

He’s also explained exactly how to do it, as there are far too many people who have failed to pull it off over the years.

Take a watch of the video below: