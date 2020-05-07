Manchester United & Chelsea speak with Werner’s agents but get emphatic response that’ll delight LFC fans

Manchester United and Chelsea believe they have a chance of poaching Timo Werner from Rb Leipzig – but the German is holding out for a Liverpool switch.

This is according to Christian Falk of Bild Sport, one of Germany’s most trusted publications in regards to the Bundesliga transfer market.

He claims that both our Premier League rivals have spoken to Werner’s agents regarding the possibility of signing him, but the response was that he wants a Liverpool switch instead.

Our Story: also @ManUtd and @ChelseaFC already contacted the Agent of @TimoWerner. The striker is still waiting for the offer of @LFC @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 5, 2020

In truth, this just confirms to us what we already knew: Werner is desperate for a Liverpool transfer to play for the world’s best team under the world’s best manager, Jurgen Klopp.

James Pearce yesterday told us that the Reds are still ‘very, very keen’ on the 24-year-old, but that there is no rush to finalise a deal given the current financial climate as a result of the coronavirus.

The Bundesliga is set to return in the next few weeks though, and the Premier League should follow fairly closely behind at the start of June should all go to plan.

Once this season ends and we’re champions, we think there’ll be a few moves in the market – despite the pandemic – to get us relatively excited.