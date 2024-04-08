(Video) Klopp issues ‘matter of fact’ warning to Man United and Arsenal after draw

Liverpool fans will be feeling down-hearted after watching our side become the first to drop points in the title race and Jurgen Klopp had a message to other teams.

Speaking with the press after the match, the German said that Arsenal will defeat Manchester United if they play the same way they did against our team at Old Trafford.

The 56-year-old then added: “I’m really sorry to say that, but this is matter of fact.”

It’s just a shame that we weren’t able to capitalise on a wide open defence for so much of a crucial game that saw us drop two points.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @BBCSport on X:

"I'm really sorry to say that, but this is matter of fact." Jurgen Klopp says if Man Utd play like they did today against Arsenal they'll lose. pic.twitter.com/DeMZjKAkF0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 7, 2024

