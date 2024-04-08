(Video) Carragher bemoans ‘attacking players’ who ‘cost’ Liverpool at Old Trafford

Liverpool fans will be feeling low after watching our glut of chances be wasted at Old Trafford and Jamie Carragher has placed the blame on several players.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the Scouser said: “The attacking players have cost Liverpool today.

“They haven’t done enough and it was almost that feeling that because Manchester United are so poor there’ll always be another chance, it’ll come again.”

That wasn’t the case though and even with all the chances that came the way of Jurgen Klopp’s side, we could only convert from a corner and a penalty.

Missing so many chances is not something we wanted to see as we chase a Premier League title which is now considerably harder to win.

You can watch Carragher’s comments (from 6:57): via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

