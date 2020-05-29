(Video) Klopp says his Liverpool squad will be remembered for generations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conducted a lengthy interview with club sponsor Western Union, in which he claims he had to forget the past to build a future at Anfield.

The German talks about the weight of expectation because of the size of the club, but suggests this is something that never bothered him because he doesn’t measure his successes by comparing.

The boss suggests his current crop of players will be remembered the way we look at the likes of Kenny Dalglish now, when they eventually retire or move on.

