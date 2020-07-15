(Video) ‘If we have money, we will spend…’ Klopp’s discussion on transfers that got Twitter talking

There were strange rumours last night on Twitter that Jurgen Klopp was doing a late night press-conference about transfers!

What was actually happening, is that the manager’s embargoed comments from his pre-match press-conference earlier that day were being released – as happens literally every time the boss speaks tot he media ahead of a game.

And in fairness, Klopp’s thoughts on the upcoming transfer window have not budged. They are, in short, that Liverpool won’t spend until we know about the financial ramifications of COVID-19 and will not put the club in unnecessary risk until there is certainty about fans returning to grounds.

As he has done previously, he explained that if the situation rights itself and Liverpool feel it is safe to do so, we will spend on strengthening the squad.

Nothing new here, then. At EOTK, we believe we need a left-back to support Andy Robertson and a wing-forward who can play on either flank who can adequately score goals and create them when Mo Salah and Sadio Mane need a break.

We’re backing Takumi Minamino to develop into an adequate option in Roberto Firmino’s stead.