Klopp definitely ‘hot’ for Thiago, although he won’t say it – confirms Christian Falk

If there’s one thing we’ve seen consistently this summer from Bild honcho Christian Falk, it’s that Thiago to Liverpool is a likely transfer.

All of our instincts tell us it’s not going to be on the cards. He’s 29, injury prone and plays in a position in which we’re already well stocked. Plus, the noises coming out of the club have consistently been that the financial complications surrounding the pandemic will limit our ability in the transfer market.

Yet top journalists on the continent, including Mohamed Bouhafsi, are certain that a deal will be done once Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign ends…

Falk reckons Klopp is ‘hot’ for the Spaniard and wants to ‘chase him’, as you can see in the tweet below:

What Klopp forget to say (but thought): … and we are hot for @Thiago6 and want to chase him 😉 https://t.co/CBgdbJR6Jc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 18, 2020

Is he? Time will tell…

At EOTK, we’ve made no secret of our desire to sign Thiago. It would be terrifically exciting and watching him dismantle Barcelona showed a technical and passing element to our midfield that is sometimes missing.

Naby Keita is going to make big strides in 2020/21, but imagine having the option of Thiago as well as the Guinean?