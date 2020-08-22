(Photos) Saalfelden Arena looks drop-dead gorgeous as preparations made for Liverpool v. Stuttgart

The Saalfelden Arena, home of Austrian outfit FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, where Liverpool have been training, is ready for the pre-season friendly against VfB Stuttgart.

With the Untersberg mountain serving as a drop-dead gorgeous backdrop, the footage from tonight’s game will be spectacular – props go to the hosts and Mother Nature.

MORE: (Video) “Unlucky lad!” – van Dijk gets cocky as he rounds Alisson in Liverpool training before tidy finish

Jurgen Klopp’s hometown club were an obvious choice for an exhibition match, with the Germans in the local area.

The Reds are up against RB Salzburg in three days’ time in what will be the second and final pre-season fixture, before taking on Arsenal for the Community Shield.

Take a look at photos of tonight’s venue below (via Pinzgau Saalfelden):