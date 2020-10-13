Liverpool fans jump on Bernardo’s Silva latest comment – aimed at ‘the massive majority on Twitter’

Bernardo Silva has created a strange rivalry with Liverpool fans in 2020.

We’ve largely been too busy celebrating good things – like winning the Premier League – but Manchester City’s Portuguese playmaker, who no longer gets in their side, has consistently tweeted little digs against us.

All this coming after he refused to clap during the Guard of Honour, too.

Today, he sent out a very unsubtle tweet aimed at the ‘massive majority,’ which rattled a few Reds online.

Belo, you can see his tweet, followed by a lot of the reaction from Liverpool fans that followed.

Silva should probably focus on just getting himself back in the side.

His namesake David departed in the summer but now Ferran Torres and Phil Foden are ahead of him in the pecking order.

City have four points from three games, as well.

