Liverpool fans jump on Bernardo’s Silva latest comment – aimed at ‘the massive majority on Twitter’

Bernardo Silva has created a strange rivalry with Liverpool fans in 2020.

We’ve largely been too busy celebrating good things – like winning the Premier League – but Manchester City’s Portuguese playmaker, who no longer gets in their side, has consistently tweeted little digs against us.

All this coming after he refused to clap during the Guard of Honour, too.

Today, he sent out a very unsubtle tweet aimed at the ‘massive majority,’ which rattled a few Reds online.

Belo, you can see his tweet, followed by a lot of the reaction from Liverpool fans that followed.

Definitely recommend! Specially to the massive majority on twitter 😅

“Things are better than you think!!” 😄 pic.twitter.com/EPjBsuQ5wR — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) October 12, 2020

Silva should probably focus on just getting himself back in the side.

His namesake David departed in the summer but now Ferran Torres and Phil Foden are ahead of him in the pecking order.

City have four points from three games, as well.

Since when could you read? Or did you just look at the pictures? 😂😂😂 — lfcbelfast (@lfcbelfast) October 12, 2020

"Massive majority". No truer words. We'll take that. — Adult Gambino (@Jreal_dikach) October 12, 2020

Now then cry baby…dried those tears yet? 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣

Now come on be a man and show @LFC some respect 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fQdVKghYTA — LFC CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD 🏆 (@appydaze70) October 12, 2020

You're still going on 😭😭 it was embarrassing enough the first time… — Kshithij Karan (@kshithijkaran) October 12, 2020