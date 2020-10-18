(Video) Everton legend Cahill slates VAR for not reviewing Pickford’s tackle on van Dijk

You know something isn’t right when a staunch Evertonian comes out of the woodwork and speaks in favour of Liverpool.

As we’re sure you’re already aware, there was some controversy in yesterday’s Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Virgil van Dijk was taken off shortly after a horrific tackle by Jordan Pickford – and you can see it again here – but no action was taken against the Everton goalkeeper.

Speaking after the game, Tim Cahill said VAR failed its duty when it didn’t review the incident, suggesting a card should have been produced.

