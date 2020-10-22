(Video) Adrian’s fresh air kick as Fabinho makes goal-line clearance to save goalkeeper’s blushes

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian put in a decent performance against Ajax last night, keeping a clean sheet in the Reds’ first Champions League game of the season.

It all could have been for nothing, though – as the Spaniard was well beaten by a looping shot, with the ball destined for the back of the net.

If not for Fabinho on the goal-line! The Brazilian was well placed to get back in time to boot the ball away from danger and save Adrian’s blushes.

As the makeshift centre-half cleared the ball, the goalkeeper kicked the air, as if making the clearance himself. Take a look at the video below: