Slot’s first Liverpool signing: Dutch journalist tips sensational Feyenoord player for Anfield switch

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot could look to raid soon-to-be former club Feyenoord to bolster the ranks at his new outfit.

David Hancko has been tipped to be a potential target for the Reds by Richard Dubbeld. However, it has been noted that teammate Lutsharel Geertruida is the more likely signing out of the two.

“The funny part of it all is that everyone here believes Geertruida is the guy who will go (which I believe as well), but just last week Hancko, the left defender, admitted in Feyenoord’s documentary that he’s a Liverpool fan from birth,” the Feyenoord journalist told The Anfield Wrap in a TAW Special.

“So everyone is still thinking Geertruida can go but maybe Hancko can go as well! He is having a great season as well but I don’t think Slot would take two of the players.

“If he has to choose, he will take Geertruida.”

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a productive 2023/24 campaign in the Eredivisie, registering seven goals and four assists in 44 games (across all competitions) for the Pride of Rotterdam.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: David Ornstein confirms next Liverpool transfer target amid Salah decision

READ MORE: Liverpool set to bank £125m after major behind-the-scenes deal broke today

Versatility and a route out for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

The fullback’s ability to play centrally (as he does for the Netherlands side along with Virgil van Dijk) and, on the rarest of occasions, as a backup left-back will surely tick a big box for Richard Hughes and Co.

We can’t help but think that the right-back’s potential arrival this summer, however, is hugely dependent on answering the question of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role in an Arne Slot side.

With Conor Bradley also impressing in the backline, having three options in the right-back slot seems a little overkill.

If Geertruida arrives, our bet is that our No.66 will be pushed into the middle of the park. Though, that then raises questions for the makeup of the midfield three!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!