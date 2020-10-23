‘Wouldn’t be a surprise’ if Liverpool signed £37m Upamecano, says James Pearce

Liverpool have naturally been linked with a plethora of central defenders since the injury to Virgil van Dijk, that will see him miss probably the entirety of this season.

The one that’s excited us most, though, is France international Dayot Upamecano – who has a three year contract with Rb Leipzig – but most importantly, an affordable €42m release clause.

For arguably the most highly rated 21-year-old centre-back on the planet, this is more than fair.

James Pearce told the Beautiful Game Podcast that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Liverpool go in for either Upamecano or Ozan Kabak, but we much prefer the former to the latter, who is currently serving a ban for spitting.

Duncan Castles, transfer journalist and infamous Liverpool-hater, has even stated that we want Upamecano, too.

The impact of Virgil Van Dijk's Injury with James Pearce https://t.co/kNXMpA25SY — The Beautiful Game Podcast (@Podcast_TBG) October 22, 2020

• Liverpool want Upamecano

• When Carragher took out Nanihttps://t.co/i5600LqH3d pic.twitter.com/Gogt1Th1Ko — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) October 20, 2020

Until January, of course, we need to be happy with the options of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and the excellent Fabinho, who proved v Ajax that he may well relish the opportunity of playing in defence for a campaign.