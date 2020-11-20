Fabinho hits Twitter with positive rehab message with Leicester game on the horizon

Fabinho is back in the gym, and shared the news on Twitter last night, much to the delight of Liverpool fans who’ve been waiting to hear something positive about injuries during the longest fortnight of the season!

The Brazilian said, ‘Almost there,’ along with some snaps of himself working out – although this doesn’t prove 100% he’s available for Sunday’s clash v Leicester City…

When we see him out on the training field, we’ll be more confident – but this is still good news.

Thiago was also snapped in the new training facility, but likewise, until we see him kicking something we’re not going to get too excited!

Fab will surely start alongside Joel Matip in defence if he’s fully fit. In midfield, much depends on the fitness of captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago, but even if those two are out, we can still field Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones, assuming James Milner is going to fill in at right-back.

It’s not perfect, but it’s strong and can get the job done.