(Video) Jesse Marsch’s emotional tribute to ‘wonderful friend’ Gerard Houllier

RB Salzburg coach, Jesse Marsch, has spoken of his friendship with former Liverpool manager, Gerard Houllier, who died this morning aged 73.

In an extremely touching clip, the American recounted the first time he’d come into contact with the Frenchman, when being considered for the head coaching position at the New York Red Bulls.

You can just feel how much Houllier meant to the Austrian Bundesliga manager, with Marsch understandably struggling to contain his emotions.

It’s a loss that’s been keenly felt across the footballing world, not least of all by those in Merseyside, given the role Gerard played in Liverpool’s transformation in the late 90s.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of RB Salzburg (EN) Twitter: