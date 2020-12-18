Diogo Jota offers encouraging update as forward recovers from knee injury

Diogo Jota shared a message with Liverpool fans in regard to his continuing recovery from injury.

The Portuguese was initially thought to have suffered a “knock” during the Reds’ last Champions League group game against Midtjylland, which was later found to be more severe than first realised.

“I’m doing my best to be back as soon as possible,” the No.20 told the club’s official website. “Things are going well but knee injuries are always complicated so we cannot rush things, but I am doing well and I will be back on the field as soon as possible, like I say.”

Despite fears that Jurgen Klopp’s side would suffer without the forward’s goals, Liverpool have since sealed four points from a possible six, including an impressive victory against title-challengers Tottenham.

That’s not to say that we’re completely over the hill, nor minimising Jota’s impeccable form prior to the injury sustained in Denmark.

The problem for this Reds side would always be whether the front three would be able to step up once more in the forward’s absence – goals from Mo Salah and match-winner Bobby Firmino appear to have answered that question.

It’s encouraging to hear that there have been a lack of complications around Jota’s recovery, and we’re hopeful of a potentially closer return date than expected.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to rely on perhaps world football’s most exciting frontline to keep producing the goods.