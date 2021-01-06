LFC predicted XI v. Villa: Klopp to make wholesale changes for FA Cup

Liverpool are up against Aston Villa in the FA Cup later this week in what will be an opportunity to blow out some cobwebs.

The Reds are in the need of turning their form on its head and the chance to get revenge against the team that slapped us 7-2 should be relished.

That being said, we all know Jurgen Klopp doesn’t view the domestic cups as highly as both the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Thiago made his full return against Southampton earlier this week, but we shouldn’t expect to see the Spaniard against Villa.

Trying to predict Klopp’s starting XI is difficult at the best of times, but here is our best guess for the FA Cup clash:

In goal will be Caoimhin Kelleher with the young Irishman impressing earlier in the season, and he’ll have a back four of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams and James Milner.

We should expect to see Gini Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield, with Thiago being somewhat protected after coming back from injury and Jordan Henderson rested in the cup.

Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are all in with shouts to start up top, but one of Mo Salah or Sadio Mane are likely to be given the nod to offer extra firepower.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher, Phillips, Rhys, Neco, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Mane, Minamino