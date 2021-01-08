James Pearce rules out ‘most ridiculous’ Liverpool transfer link

James Pearce has ruled out Liverpool from signing Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos, as reported in The Athletic.

The rumour sprung from a claim issued by Cristobal Soria, of El Chiringuito, mid-week, which suggested that the Reds were interested in bringing the Spaniard to Anfield to help solve the club’s crisis in defence.

“The most ridiculous Liverpool transfer rumour of the week comes from El Chiringuito in Spain,” the reputable journalist wrote. “Where do you start? He’s 34, he’s on massive wages and following his antics in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv, he’s about as popular on Merseyside as Boris Johnson.”

Ramos infamously caused a shoulder injury for Mo Salah in Ukraine, after it appeared that the Madrid skipper locked arms with the Egyptian before hauling him down to the turf.

It’s an incident that remains fixed in the nightmares of Liverpool fans across the globe and one of the reasons why Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t consider doing a deal to bring the 34-year-old to Anfield.

Ramos’ contract does expire this summer, but we at the EOTK can’t see the Reds taking advantage of this.

Our current difficulties at the back, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the season (and Joel Matip’s fitness being unreliable), mean that the club could genuinely do with defensive reinforcement.

If the club decide to splash the cash during the winter window, however, it most definitely will not be on the Madrid man.