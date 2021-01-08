(Video) Klopp reacts to embarrassing Liverpool defending for Villa equaliser

Posted by
(Video) Klopp reacts to embarrassing Liverpool defending for Villa equaliser

A clip has surfaced of Jurgen Klopp’s reaction following Louie Barry’s equaliser for Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, with the German hiding his face behind a hand.

The ex-Barca teen shrugged off Rhys Williams’ limp challenge before bursting toward the Liverpool box to curl a ball past the outstretched hands of Caoimhin Kelleher.

While at the time of writing we’re expecting Klopp’s men to produce a notable reaction in the second-half – particularly after the German brought on Thiago Alcantara – it’s not a scoreline the Reds will have been immensely proud of at the end of the first 45.

It’s worth noting that we don’t agree with the message provided above the clip.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top