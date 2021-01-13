LFC’s big summer centre-back buy will replace Joel Matip – Reddy

Liverpool will bring in an elite new central defender come the summer – and that player is planned on being the long-term Joel Matip replacement.

That is according to Melissa Reddy who penned her thoughts in an article for the Independent today.

“The complication of the January window has been discussed, but when Liverpool do buy a centre-back, it will be their intention that the player ultimately replaces Matip,” she writes.

We love Matip as a player and think when he’s on the field, he’s one of the best centre-backs in the country.

But as with a handful of our players, his availability is a massive issue. Matip simply can’t play a prolonged run of games and this fact means Jurgen Klopp can never properly rely on him.

Right now, it we need him more than ever, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out long-term – but he’s still not a certainty to return in time for Sunday’s crunch clash with Manchester United.

For us, we think a central defender is needed NOW and not just in the summer. If that means paying a premium for our primary target, then so be it. We’re in a very tough situation and it makes no sense to not strengthen given we’re still in a title race.

We want Matip to leave – and don’t think he will – but because of his injury record – we need a new defender to arrive and have the kind of impact Ruben Dias has at Manchester City.

The no-nonsense Portuguese plays every game and has transformed our rivals’ backline.

We need to find the next Dias and bring him in.