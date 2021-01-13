Liverpool could be lining up move for exciting Premier League defender – report

Liverpool are potentially getting ready to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albin centre-half Ben White this summer.

The defender signed a new deal with the Seagulls last year, but the Reds are said to be waiting in the wings for the 23-year-old.

White was strongly linked with a move to Premier League newcomers Leeds United after a very successful loan spell in the Championship last season. The defender has also garnered interest from Liverpool, with the Echo, reporting that the Reds have kept tabs on the centre-back for some time and could make a move this summer.

Signing a new contract with Brighton has certainly safeguarded his short-term future, but a move could be on the cards at a later date.

MORE: Liverpool fans identify ideal replacement for Joel Matip as poll hits over 50,000 votes

White will have the invaluable experience of 12 months’ playing time in the Premier League by the summer and the Echo suggest Liverpool will continue to keep an eye on him.

The Englishman is one of the most promising defenders in the country at the minute and bringing him to Anfield could be an excellent piece of business by the Reds.

It’s surely a move that would get the approval from figures at the national team, with Joe Gomez and White being a potential future defensive partnership for the Three Lions once the Liverpool man makes his return to fitness.