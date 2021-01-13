Sergio Ramos won’t join Liverpool; Real Madrid star tipped for contract renewal – The Athletic

Sergio Ramos has been tipped for a contract extension with his current employers in La Liga, according to a report from The Athletic.

Liverpool had been rumoured to be interested in the Real Madrid star, following claims made by Cristobal Soria last week.

Though Jurgen Klopp is arguably in desperate need of some reinforcements during the January transfer window to address the gaps left by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the Spaniard doesn’t exactly seem like the kind of signing the club would sanction.

Putting aside the central defender’s age and character, Ramos’ antics during the 2018 Champions League final have hardly endeared him to the Anfield faithful, nor Klopp, one might imagine.

The dismissal of such a rumour that was, at best, tentative, is not a huge surprise, despite the side’s obvious needs.

While those reporting the club’s efforts have attested that it is unlikely the Reds will dip into the market so soon – something Klopp has likewise supported – we’ve a while to go yet before the window closes, and a lot could change should the right opportunity arise.

Whatever the German decides to do, however, we’ll be backing him and the team going into Sunday’s pivotal tie against Manchester United.