(Video) Klopp admits Reds gone backwards this season, but will not rebuild Liverpool team

Jurgen Klopp laughed off suggestions that he needs to rebuild Liverpool’s team after a poor recent run.

He did however accept that the Reds have not improved this season – which is obvious considering by this stage last term the title was practically wrapped up.

“After last year, it’s clear we didn’t make steps forward. We know that, and we want to change that. But we have to change that by playing… Not by talking,” he said, which you can see in the video below.

In terms of playing personal, when everyone’s fit, there isn’t much wrong with Liverpool’s squad. Obviously our risk of going into the season with three senior centre-backs and Fabinho hasn’t worked – but that’s something that will be addressed in the summer.

We’d also add a centre-forward to fight with Roberto Firmino, as Taki Minamino is not the long-term solution – but really – we just need the lads to start playing with confidence again.

Tonight v Burnley would be a great time to start.