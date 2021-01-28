Klopp makes Tuchel prediction after telling new Chelsea boss, Abramovich ‘not the most patient’

Jurgen Klopp thinks Chelsea will be a force with Thomas Tuchel in charge.

The west Londoners sacked Frank Lampard this week and appointed the German, who last term led PSG to the Champions League Final and a domestic treble.

Klopp has explained his admiration for Tuchel as a manager, but hinted he won’t get long to prove himself with Roman Abramovich as his boss.

“Chelsea did an incredible job in the transfer market this summer, brought in really good players, and things like this need time. It’s really harsh to make a decision that early, but obviously Mr Abramovich gives you money and players, but is not the most patient person in the world,” Klopp told the Guardian.

“I really feel for Frank, because he’s a young, talented manager. I wish him only the best. He will be fine for sure, but it’s a hard one if it happens at your club, and it was obviously Frank’s club. Maybe it’s good that the story is over, he can go [to a new club] and be completely fresh without any history.

“But for Thomas Tuchel obviously it’s great. Unfortunately he’s a really good manager. I have known him a long time and respect him a lot. This Chelsea squad is a present, I’m pretty sure Thomas sees it like that. They will be good.”

Tuchel’s first game with his new players was last night, with the Blues drawing 0-0 to Wolves and racking up more passes than anyone else in the country this season.

That shows us he’s going to play possession football, which on its own, has never really worked in the Premier League.

Still, they have so many good players and he’s an upgrade on Lampard.

Liverpool fans though really only need to worry about ourselves at the moment. We can’t buy a win domestically and it’s imperative we right that tonight v Spurs.