Former Red ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Gerrard makes Liverpool return

Stephane Henchoz has tipped his former teammate Steven Gerrard to become Liverpool manager in future, as reported by the Mirror.

The Scouser ended his playing career at Anfield in 2015, eventually going on to take the vacant managerial position at Rangers after a spell as a youth coach for the Reds.

“I think he will become a world-class manager too. I follow Stevie’s progress at Rangers closely and I wouldn’t be surprised if, in the near future, he manages a top club like Liverpool,” the ex-Red said. “It might not be the best league in the world but there is huge pressure that comes with managing Rangers, so it wasn’t an easy option for Stevie to go there.”

Though many would be right to question the quality of the Scottish Premiership, the transformation that has taken place at Rangers, with the Ibrox side now 23 points clear of Old Firm rivals Celtic, is deserving of plaudits.

The job Gerrard has done in Scotland is more than commendable, however, the jump to the Premier League is particularly considerable, even more so when we’re talking about a side like Liverpool.

While we’d be inclined to say that the former England captain has potentially earned the opportunity to take up a more prestigious role elsewhere, we doubt the club hierarchy would be actively considering him immediately after Klopp’s contract ends.

That’s not to say we can’t ever see the ex-No.8 ever taking up the reins at Anfield, but we reckon Stevie’s got some growing to do as a manager first before he could be given the nod.