(Video) “I don’t want a fine, but I don’t like VAR”: Salah reacts as dodgy decisions go against Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has spoken out against the use of VAR in the Premier League after the Reds 3-1 win over West Ham at the weekend.

Luckily, there were no dodgy decisions to speak of from the London Stadium on Sunday night, but the season has been littered with them.

Salah had a goal ruled out against Spurs earlier last week, which makes it a total of two strikes being chalked off this campaign alone.

Like us fans, the Egypt international is evidently sick of the use of VAR in the Premier League, with him saying “I don’t want a fine, but I don’t like [VAR],” in his post-match comments.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

🗣 "I don't like VAR, I don't want complain because I don't want to get a fine, but I don't like it." Mo Salah when asked about his recent run of games without a goal including his disallowed goal against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/SQ5rvbJ3Zp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2021