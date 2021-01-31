(Video) Thiago unleashes Origi with a spectacular threaded pass

Liverpool were a matter of inches away from ending the first-half with a goal, after Thiago Alcantara’s spectacular pass found Divock Origi at the near post.

The Belgian forward stretched to get a foot on the ball but it proved to be at too awkward an angle for him to convert past Lukasz Fabianski.

It was a remarkable bit of vision from the classy Spaniard, and one of the main reasons Jurgen Klopp was more than happy to snap him up in the summer.

If he keeps setting up these kinds of chances for his teammates, we’d be surprised if the scoreline remains level at the end of proceedings.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

A chance for Liverpool 🔴 On the stroke of half-time, Thiago threads through a stunning pass but Origi can't help it past Fabianski. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #WHULIV here: https://t.co/uTtxWypfCh

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/BlU98TlNmx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 31, 2021