Liverpool want to sign two defenders, with Davies, Caleta-Car & Mustafi in the frame – Joyce

Liverpool have reportedly lined up a deadline day deal for Preston North End centre-half Ben Davies.

That news is being circulated by many, including GOAL’s Neil Jones, but Times journalist Paul Joyce has revealed the Reds plan on making two signings before the window slams shut.

As you can see in the tweet below, the report in the physical copy of the newspaper states Liverpool want another defender in addition to Davies.

TIMES SPORT: Liverpool in move for two defenders #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7BvzJg9nMB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2021

The Premier League champions have been linked with numerous centre-backs throughout the January transfer window, but Davies, Duje Caleta-Car and Shkodran Mustafi seem to be the main targets for deadline day – as per the above report.

Liverpool would do well to bring in another central defender before time runs out, and we’re saying that assuming all goes well with Davies’ medical later on today!

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are interested in making a dramatic late move for Marseille’s Caleta-Car, with some rumours online suggesting a deal has already been agreed.

The issue with the transfer, which has been backed up by Jones in his aforementioned GOAL article, is the French side are struggling to find a replacement for the Croatia international.