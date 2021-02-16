(Video) Mane bags in lightning counter as Liverpool hit Leipzig with quick fire double

Posted by
(Video) Mane bags in lightning counter as Liverpool hit Leipzig with quick fire double

Get in! Liverpool doubled their lead over RB Leipzig through a fantastic finish by Sadio Mane on the break.

Andrew Robertson pumped a ball up the field, which was latched onto by the Senegalese superstar, who showed his composure to beat a defender and break through on goal.

Like Mo Salah moments before him, Mane was ice cold with his finish as Liverpool went 2-0 in Hungary.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport / beIN Sport):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top