(Video) Mane bags in lightning counter as Liverpool hit Leipzig with quick fire double

Get in! Liverpool doubled their lead over RB Leipzig through a fantastic finish by Sadio Mane on the break.

Andrew Robertson pumped a ball up the field, which was latched onto by the Senegalese superstar, who showed his composure to beat a defender and break through on goal.

Like Mo Salah moments before him, Mane was ice cold with his finish as Liverpool went 2-0 in Hungary.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport / beIN Sport):

Leipzig are 2-0 down to Liverpool, lovely counter attacking football before Sadio Mane scoring #ChampionsLeague #BarcaPsg #Liverpool doing well in the #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/WD6EcidVkT — Mzansi Soccer And World Football (@Mzansi_Soccer10) February 16, 2021