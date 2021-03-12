Liverpool fans react to uproarious Arsenal Twitter ‘Egyptian King’ claim: ‘Imagine your Egyptian King playing in the Europa’

Liverpool fans across the globe were left with hanging jaws after Arsenal’s Twitter account dubbed Mohamed Elneny ‘The Egyptian King’ in a tweet.

The admin were commemorating the impact of the Egypt international in the side’s 3-1 victory over Olympiacos in the Europa League, in which the midfielder scored the final goal of the game to seal the tie.

It’s a pretty ridiculous claim to make after a goal in the lesser European competition, as some Reds have chosen to remind their Arsenal counterparts.

READ MORE: Ex-PL forward goes against Robbie Fowler’s Salah advice: “Who would you bring in if you sell Salah?”

As far as the Premier League goes, however, there can only be one Egyptian King; based on the star forward’s ludicrously high threshold of performances since his arrival in 2017, the obvious answer is of course Mo Salah.

Whoever was running the London side’s Twitter account at the time of the Europa League clash may want to take a bit of a break from making big claims for the time being.

You can catch the fan reactions below:

Imagine your egyptian king playing in the Europa, can never be my Egyptian King 👑… Mine is Elite — Knight of Principality (KOP) (@jgodwin2k2) March 12, 2021

The real Egyptian king 😉 pic.twitter.com/9kZrPYUOhp — Cathal Robinson (@CathalRobinson) March 11, 2021

Liverpool on the minds of the arsenal admin…👍🏼 — Lucas (@Lucas_Duston7) March 11, 2021

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!