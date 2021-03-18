Liverpool interested in American forward who has agreement with club to leave – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe.

That’s according to this article by Transfermarkt.de, which states Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City have also registered their interest.

Hoppe spent his youth career with LA Galaxy and Barcelona’s Residency Academy before moving to Schalke in 2019.

The 20-year-old US national has five goals to his name in just 17 senior appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

As per the aforementioned Transfermarkt report, Liverpool have registered their interest in Hoppe, who has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Schalke that he can leave for a ‘high single digit fee’ believed to be around £7 million.

The forward’s current contract runs until 2023 after signing on to a new deal at the Arena AufSchalke last month.

Liverpool completed some business with the Bundesliga outfit over the winter which saw defender Ozan Kabak join the Premier League champions on a short-term loan.

The Reds have an option to purchase the Turkey international at the end of the season after insisting on there not being an obligation to make the deal permanent.

Kabak’s future is up in the air, with the feeling among fans that he’s got until the end of May to convince Liverpool he deserves to stay.