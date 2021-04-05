Di Marzio weighs in on Liverpool’s reported interest in Inter star

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, who could be seen as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Our Dutch maestro is said to be headed for the exit door, with the Mirror previously claiming Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have turned his head.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, both Liverpool and Premier League rivals Spurs are keeping an eye on Barella.

The same report claims the midfielder’s contract runs out in 2024, suggesting a move isn’t yet on the horizon for the 23-year-old.

Renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now weighed in on the speculation, concurring that a move is unlikely for Barella.

“Inter Milan don’t want to let him go, he is very important for them. I don’t think [a move to Liverpool] will be possible [in the summer], he will be very expensive but Inter don’t want to let him go,” he’s quoted as saying by LFC Transfer Room.

The Reds don’t have any players in the current squad that matches up well with what Barella can offer, so he would bring something fresh to the table, should a move come to fruition.

The Italy international likes to be in possession of the ball and help build counter-attacks, similar to how Xherdan Shaqiri would operate if picked to play in a midfield trio and not on the wing.

We at Empire of the Kop would urge fans to take this rumour with a pinch of salt, for now at least.