Liverpool’s transfer backing contested as journalist makes worrying claim: ‘There’s not a great deal of money to spend on players’

BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher has claimed that Liverpool’s transfer budget will likely not be significant due to money being diverted toward the stadium renovations.

This contrasts reports from those close to the club with regard to FSG’s promise to back the club financially in the summer window.

“Well, listen I don’t know, I don’t sit in the Liverpool boardroom, but people close to the club tell me that there’s not a great deal of money to spend on players. At the moment, the focus is on redeveloping the ground,” the journalist told BBC Radio 5 Live. “They’re generating money to try and redevelop Anfield and that is going to impact what they’re going to do in the transfer market, and they might need to be a bit more creative to do that.”

While we’re certainly not expecting huge sums to be dished out to reinforce the squad, it’s clear that new signings must be considered a priority come the season end.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly already identified the forward line as being a key point in this regard, though the likely departure of key man Gini Wijnaldum on a free – not to mention our defensive crisis suffered this term – mean that at least three purchases are needed.

Though we wouldn’t expect such freak circumstances to occur in the next campaign, the squad could do with some fresh faces to inject some impetus into the next season.

We still have an incredibly strong first-XI (when at full-strength) to call upon, but Klopp will no doubt wish to ensure that we can put to bed the demons of 2020/21 and forge ahead as a title challenger once again.

