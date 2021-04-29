(Image) Mo Salah named in FUT Premier League TOTS with big overall boost

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been named in FIFA 21’s Premier League Team of the Season.

With an outstanding 96 overall, the Egypt international features alongside players like Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane.

Salah has been given an incredible pace stat of 99, level with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford for the fastest player in the team, and will soon be destroying defences on FIFA Ultimate Team.

The Liverpool star’s standard overall rating is 90 – the Reds’ joint-highest player with Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

Take a look at the full Premier League TOTS below – via EA SPORTS FIFA.

The stars that have shined the brightest ⭐ Here is your @premierleague Team of the Season, arriving in #FIFA21 Friday 🔥 For more exclusive #FUT content, follow 👉 https://t.co/125vVb4Ow5#FUT pic.twitter.com/ZmRVOHwD9v — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 29, 2021