Liverpool starlet hits social media with heart-warming message for England’s Bukayo Saka

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has taken to Twitter to wish England and Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka well.

The winger was tasked with taking a spot-kick against Italy in the penalty shoot-out of the Euro 2020 final over the weekend and missed.

England needed the teenager to find the back of the net, otherwise the Azzurri would be crowned European Champions – and they were.

There has been open criticism of Gareth Southgate for putting so much pressure on a young member of the England squad, but many have opted to do what they can to comfort Saka as a priority.

Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones hit social media with a heart-warming message for the Arsenal youngster, telling him to hold his head high and be proud of himself…

Nothing but bravery, courage and heart to stand up at the most important time. Hold your head high and be proud of yourself bro! @BukayoSaka87 ❤️ — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) July 11, 2021

We at Empire of the Kop can only echo what Jones has said – it was a mighty task for an inexperienced player to be handed.

More senior players stood by while Saka stepped up, and that can only be commended.