Manchester United set to sign Liverpool midfielder this summer – report

Manchester United are believed to be primed to sign Liverpool starlet Ethan Ennis.

That’s according to StrettyNews, who claim the young midfielder had also attracted the attention of fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea.

MORE: Local journalist issues big update on Liverpool and Youri Tielemans links

But it’s the Red Devils who have tempted Ennis away from Merseyside, with the above report stating a three-year deal has been offered to the 16-year-old.

StrettyNews report the midfielder will slot into Man United’s U18 squad as he continues his development.

MORE: Liverpool have concrete interest in Serie A star but there’s a big problem

We at Empire of the Kop are obviously frustrated to learn Ennis, a talented player who has been with Liverpool for a number of years, is joining our direct rival.

While the Reds are stacked in the youth department, it’s never a nice feeling to lose any player to Man United.