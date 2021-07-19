Atletico Madrid & Paris Saint-Germain keen on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has reportedly attracted the attention of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the European duo are admirers of the midfielder – amid concerns over his Anfield future.

The report above, a joint-article by James Pearce and David Ornstein, states Liverpool haven’t got off to a good start in contract negotiations with the club’s captain.

It’s claimed both sides want to avoid a repeat of what happened with Gini Wijnaldum, who signed for PSG on a free transfer after five years with the Reds.

Mauricio Pochettino is a long-term admirer of Henderson, as per the above report – and would be keen on adding the 31-year-old to his ranks in the French capital.

Interest from Atletico is especially curious, given Liverpool are believed to eager on Saul Niguez, who looks almost certain to make a move this summer.