La Liga club slap very affordable price-tag on Liverpool-linked midfielder – report

Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, and he could be available on a bargain fee this summer.

That’s according to Estadio Deportivo, who claim the Spanish outfit are only asking for €10 million (£8.5 million) for the 27-year-old.

MORE: Liverpool just banked around £6m without selling a player, thanks to Manchester City

As reported by La Razon, via SportWitness, Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in Rodriguez, who Betis are said to be keen to get off their wage bill.

The above report states Jurgen Klopp could see the midfielder as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

That claim strikes us at Empire of the Kop as a little bit odd, given the two players are quite different, in terms of playing style.

That being said, the Argentine star’s class is there for all to see – he played six games for his nation this summer on their way to a first Copa America triumph since 1993.