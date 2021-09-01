Liverpool had a limited window but have made one major improvement on the pre-Klopp years, says Pearce

James Pearce has underlined the importance of the new long-term contracts handed out to various key Liverpool stars as a key positive to have emerged from the summer transfer window.

The Anfield-based outfit enjoyed an otherwise limited window, with outgoings dominating the period.

“The focus for sporting director Michael Edwards has largely been on retaining key personnel for the long term and that’s been achieved impressively with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson [Becker], [Virgil] Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and [Jordan] Henderson signing new contracts,” the journalist wrote for The Athletic.

“Those who shrug off the significance of those extensions ignore two things.

“First, it’s an expensive exercise keeping hold of world-class talent. Second, for a long time, Liverpool struggled to hold onto their best players.

“No longer are heads turned as was the case with Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.”

Contract extensions have ensured that the Reds will keep a core array of players in Merseyside for the future, though, the reporter did also lend space to the concerns of fans regarding the lack of signings.

“However, it’s also understandable why supporters hoped that one or two more new signings would follow Konate and now feel underwhelmed that nobody else was brought in,” Pearce added.

READ MORE: Liverpool defender handed four-year deal despite expectations of summer sale

Given the quality of player we lost in Gini Wijnaldum – a midfielder Jurgen Klopp has personally waxed lyrical over – one can sympathise with the disappointment of supporters.

We at the EOTK can, of course, see the German’s point when the numbers available are highlighted; if we manage to keep our available midfielders fit, we’ll have more than enough in the way of options available to challenge for the title and beyond.

If being the operative word. As far as the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are concerned, serious injuries have largely prevented either from blossoming at Anfield on a consistent basis, despite the obvious talent available.

If Liverpool can keep their options fit, our lack of activity in the window will be vindicated but there’s no questioning that some of amount of gambling will have occurred in the summer window.

#Ep10 of The Red Nets Podcast (transfer deadline day special): Mo Salah contract talks, 20-year-old striker target, where we stand on FSG… and more!