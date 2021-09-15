Liverpool team news confirmed as Klopp makes huge Virgil van Dijk call and Origi starts

The Champions League is back – and not a moment too soon!

Despite the main thrust of expectation, Jurgen Klopp has not opted for consistency, fielding a somewhat changed Liverpool side to face Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan outfit.

Virgil van Dijk has been dropped in favour of Joe Gomez paired up with in-form centre-half Joel Matip ahead of Brazil international Alisson Becker between the sticks.

In midfield, skipper Henderson swaps in for an injured Harvey Elliott, sidelined with a dislocated ankle during the 3-0 victory over Leeds United, with the Englishman joined on the pitch by Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Up top, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota hold on to their places, with Divock Origi joining the fray.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! A huge meeting between two sides bearing a close affinity with the #UCL. What do you make of the first-XI selected by Jurgen Klopp for tonight's clash, Reds? 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/jMkdSJzgXU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 15, 2021

